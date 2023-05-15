Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Chennai Super Kings kept the playoffs race wide open, with as many a total of nine teams still competing for the top 4 spots in the points table. Seeing KKR upset CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad would hope to do the same against Gujarat Titans on Monday, keeping their 'mathematical hopes' of playoffs qualification alive. For the Titans, the remaining two matches are mere formality as far as the progression into the knockouts is concerned. But, having suffered a horrific defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in the last game, skipper Hardik knows that his team has to find top form ahead of the playoff games.

Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario:

With 16 points to their name, Hardik Pandya's men are all but guaranteed a spot in the top 4. But, the defending champions are keen to bag one of the top 2 slots in order to have a bigger shot at the summit clash qualification.

A victory in both of their remaining matches would ensure GT finish the league stage of the campaign at the No. 1 spot. Even one victory out of the remaining two matches would see them take the numero uno position.

A defeat would also likely be enough unless Hardik's men lose both games by big margins and see 4 other teams end their season at 16 points, but with a better Net Run Rate than them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario:

Placed at the 9th spot in the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad need something dramatic to finish among the top 4 teams. With two matches to go, the Aiden Markram-led side can bag a maximum of 14 points in this campaign. A defeat against the Titans would put an end to all mathematical hopes of SRH's qualification.

The Sunrisers need to beat Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians in their next three matches, that too by big margins in order to help their Net Run Rate which stands at -0.471.

Advertisement

The Hyderabad franchise would then hope to see at least four teams from the likes of Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings end the season with 14 points or lower. In case of a clash where multiple teams have 14 points, SRH would hope to have a better NRR than others if they are to qualify.