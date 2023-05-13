Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will both be looking to boost their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoff qualification chances as they face each other on Saturday. Punjab Kings lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders with Rinku Singh producing another last-over miracle. Similarly, DC have also not been in good form with their last match ending in defeat against Chennai Super Kings. A win will be valuable for both sides as they are still very much in the race for the top four.

Punjab Kings benefitted from KKR's nine-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals and with three matches to go in the competition, the Shikhar Dhawan-led has the chance to go up to 16 points – a mark that can guarantee playoffs for them. However, they may face tough challenge from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad if the results go in their favour.

One of the advantages of PBKS' final three fixtures is that two games will be against the bottom-placed DC but with the team finding its form, things can get quite complex for PBKS.

Remaining matches for Punjab Kings:

May 13: vs Delhi Capitals

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their form in the tournament this year and with 8 points, their chances of qualification is extremely slim. The maximum number of points that DC could accumulate from this point is 14 and that may not be enough for reaching the top four. With two matches against Punjab Kings and one against Chennai Super Kings, things will get tough for David Warner and Co.

Remaining matches for Delhi Capitals:

May 13: vs Punjab Kings

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings

The match on Saturday can prove to be the difference-maker for both DC and PBKS.