The game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans is extremely important with respect to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as the result will decide which teams reach the playoffs of the competition. While Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have already booked their spot in the top-4, the final slot is still up for grabs. RCB are still in the running while Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are ready to give them tough competition. The weather forecast states that there is 56 per cent chance of rain in Bengaluru on Sunday and that can severely alter the qualification scenarios.

If Mumbai Indians lose their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB's match is abandoned due to rain, Virat Kohli and Co will qualify with 15 points. It will mean that MI and RR will both be stuck on 14.

However, if MI win their game, then the five-time winners will qualify with 16 points and if RCB are not able to get a result from their match, they will manage to get just 15 points.

RR only benefits if MI and RCB both lose their matches and it will all come down to net run rate.

With batting maestro Virat Kohli back at his absolute best and skipper Faf du Plessis leading from the front with 600-plus runs this season, RCB will hope their dazzling opening duo fires in this must-win game for them.

Currently placed at fourth position, Royal Challengers Bangalore also have a better net run rate (NRR) of 0.180 than Mumbai Indians (-0.128), who take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's first game, and Rajasthan Royals.

(With PTI inputs)