Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh's family background is no more a secret to any cricket fan. Only if anyone was left to know about the struggles of the player, his masterclass against Gujarat Titans in the last over of an IPL 2023 match a week ago made him the talk of the town. While the fans, former cricketers and experts of the game are still in awe of Rinku's brilliance against GT, the player continues to shine in the ongoing edition of the T20 extravaganza.

For the unversed, Rinku comes from a humble background. His father used to deliver LPG cylinders and that saw his childhood being dealt with the lack of money. Cricket meant the world to Rinku and his determination and perseverance see him live a dream life now.

Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings, bought Rinku for his base price of Rs 10 lakh ahead of IPL 2017. The next season saw Rinku taking a big jump as the player was bought for Rs 80 lakh by KKR. Since then, he has remained a part of the franchise.

As Rinku is well-settled, he now aims to make life better for other aspiring cricketers. He starts his mission by lending a helping hand to poverty-stricken budding cricketers.

Rinku is giving around Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a hostel in Aligarh that will be providing services to poor cricketers at a marginal cost, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

As the hostel is being built on the land of the Aligarh Cricket School and Academy which is spread over 15-acre owned by the district association, the new facility will also save time for the cricket aspirants.

"He (Rinku Singh) always wanted to build a hostel for young players, who do not have financial resources to pursue their dreams. As he is financially sound now, he has decided to make it a reality," said Masooduz-Zafar Amini, Rinku's childhood coach from Aligarh, in the same report.

The coach added that the hostel will be ready to function by next month.

While Rinku's on-field show has been impressing the fans more and more, his off-field contributions just give everybody another reason to hail him.