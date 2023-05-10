Former India captain MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field. However, Dhoni, who is referred as 'captain cool' by his teammates, was seen in a different avatar in a video, which has been doing rounds on social media. In a video shared on Twitter, Dhoni was involved in a funny incident, along with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Deepak Chahar. In the viral video, Dhoni was seen making a cheeky gesture towards Chahar, who was having a chat with CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo.

On Wednesday, CSK squared off against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2023 match at the Chepauk.

Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat.

Dhoni said at the toss, " We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can't complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish your plan. Try to execute your plans. We have one change."

DC skipper David Warner said at the toss, "Looks a little bit dry. The boys have come out with the right attitude. We had to work on our powerplay batting. Try and execute this wicket as much as you can. Lalit comes in for Manish Pandey."

Advertisement

CSK would be eager to keep their winning form continue against DC and further surmount their place in the second position in the IPL table.

While DC would be keen to register a victory in the best possible way to move to the 10-point mark along with Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

(With ANI Inputs)