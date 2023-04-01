MS Dhoni had an injury as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was seen grimacing in pain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans on Friday. Dhoni, who was a doubtful starter for the match in the first place, batted without any discomfort to score 14 not out off 7 balls after CSK were invited to bat. However, in the penultimate over of GT's run chase in Ahmedabad, seemed to have pulled up after attempting a dive.

Deepak Chahar bowled one down the leg side and the ball, after hitting the pads, raced behind for a boundary, beating a diving Dhoni in the process.

Dhoni, who seemed in visible pain, tried to nurse his knee, before physios were called to have a look on him.

After the match, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming provided an injury update on Dhoni's injury. Fleming said that Dhoni was nursing a sore knee prior to the tournament, saying that the veteran cricketer just had a cramp on Friday.

"He was always playing. Not sure where that story came from. He was nursing a sore knee throughout the month of pre-season, but today it was just cramps, it wasn't the knee. He's not going to be as quick and nimble as he was 15 years ago, but he is still a great leader of the side and, even with the bat, he is still going to play a part. He knows his limitations and he is a valuable player to have on the field. He is a legend," Fleming said during a press-conference.

CSK will now look to bounce back when they take on Lucknow Super Giants on Monday at the Chepauk.