Sai Sudharsan was the top performer for Gujarat Titans as they posted a huge total of 214/4 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. The 21-year-old batter looked in sublime form as he slammed 96 runs in just 47 balls with the help of 8 fours and 6 sixes. This was Sudharsan's fourth half-century in the tournament with three of them coming this year. The two other fifties came against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The youngster was picked by GT in the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 20 lakh.

Sudharsan's father was a national level athlete who represented India at the South Asian Games in 1993 while his mother was a state level volleyball player.

The young batter started playing cricket at quite an young age and he came into the limelight after scoring 635 runs for Alwarpet CC in the 2019-20 Raja of Palayampatti Shield.

In 2021, he made his T20 debut for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-handed batter went on to make his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was successful in making his place in the state side and his consistent performance earned him a place in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

With 358 runs from 8 innings with a strike rate of 143.77, he was the second highest run-scorer in TNPL and he was instrumental in taking Lyca Koval Kings to the knockout stages.

In 2022, he was picked by GT in the IPL auction and he made his debut against Punjab Kings. It was a somewhat successful season for him as he scored 165 runs from 5 games with one half-century.

However, his impact was such that Lyca Koval Kings paid a record Rs 21.6 lakh for his services in the first-ever TNPL auction ahead of the 2023 season.