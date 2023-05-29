MS Dhoni added an unique milestone to his already illustrious career during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Dhoni became the first cricketer ever to play 250 IPL games - with most of them coming for CSK and some for Rising Pune Supergiant. Dhoni is followed by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma who has played 243 matches in the competition. When it comes to T20s, Dhoni is third in the list with 377 behind Rohit and Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik.

Dhoni won the toss for CSK and opted to field in the summit clash.

"We'll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully we can entertain them. Pitch has been under cover for a long time, but throughout the tournament the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we'll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team," Dhoni said at the toss.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said that he would have also liked to bowl first.

"Would've bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don't mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy. I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It's a flat track (what he makes of the pitch?). Same team," he explained.