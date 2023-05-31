Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets (DLS) to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. It was a record-equalling fifth title for CSK under the leadership of MS Dhoni and in the process, they became the joint most successful franchise in the history of the competition. The match was a nail-biter with 10 runs needed from the last two balls of the game and Ravindra Jadeja finished it off in style.

A look at the records that were broken during the IPL 2023 title –

Chennai Super Kings became the joint most successful franchise in the history of the tournament with five titles. When it comes to T20 tournaments, they are second along with Mumbai Indians and Titans (South Africa) with seven titles – one behind Sialkot Stallions (8).

MS Dhoni also became the joint most successful IPL captain with five trophies. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is the only other cricketer to win five IPL titles.

Ambati Rayudu won his sixth IPL title – the joint-highest by any player along with Rohit Sharma.

This is the first time ever that three bowlers from the same team have finished in the top-3 of the purple cap list - Mohammed Shami (28), Rashid Khan (27), and Mohit Sharma (27).

Gujarat Titans' total (214/4) against CSK was the highest by any team in a T20 tournament final which ended up on the losing side. Previously, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 200/7 in the 2016 IPL final but ended up falling short by eight runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The match also saw MS Dhoni playing his 250th game in the Indian Premier League. He is the first in the history of the sport to reach the landmark.