MS Dhoni is well-known for his extremely accurate reading of the game and such is his accuracy while taking on-field reviews during matches that fans have dubbed DRS as the ‘Dhoni Review System'. However, the Chennai Super Kings skipper suffered a rare miscalculation during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. During the fourth over of the match, Maheesh Theekshana's delivery crashed into Yashasvi Jaiswal's pads but the umpire was not convinced. Dhoni instantly went for the review as he seemed convinced about the appeal.

However, the ball pitched outside the leg stump and the review was wasted by CSK.

Twitter was quick to react to Dhoni's rare mistake. Here are few of the tweets –

Dhoni review system fail ho gya — फूलन देवी🫶 (@banditqueen_2) April 27, 2023

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against CSK.

CSK are at the top of the table with five wins, two losses and 10 points. They won their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs.

RR are in the third position in the points table with four wins and three losses. They have eight points and lost their last match to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven runs.

Dhoni said the pitch has a decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. "We are trying to build characters in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh.

(With ANI inputs)