Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals have enforced a ‘Code of Conduct' for its cricketers after one of the players misbehaved with a woman during a franchise party. A source confirmed to NDTV that the rules were implemented on all the cricketers as well as the team's support staff. According to the code which were placed for the “maintenance of the franchise's public image”, all cricketers were barred from bring acquaintances to their rooms after 10 pm and in case they want to meet someone, it will have to take place in the team hotel.

TheIndian Express reported that all cricketers will have to inform any official from Delhi Capitals before leaving the hotel for any meeting. In case of any breach of the code, the players can face hefty fines and the franchise can also decide to terminate their contracts on the spot.

The rules were issued after Delhi Capitals' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

At this point, wives and girlfriends of all cricketers are allowed but the travel expenses are borne by the players. They stay in the same room as the cricketers during travel. If any player wants to bring anyone to their rooms, they will now have to inform the IPL team integrity officer beforehand and they will also have to submit a photo identification of the guest/s with the team management.

Delhi Capitals are currently last in the IPL 2023 points table with four points from seven matches. Their wins in the tournament came against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

