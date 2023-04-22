Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed that star all-rounder Ben Stokes has suffered a fresh injury setback, which will keep him out of action for a week. Fleming's comments came after CSK defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. After playing CSK's first two games, Stokes has been out of action due to a toe injury. Stokes, who was bought for Rs 16.25 crore during the IPL 2023 mini auction, has missed four games so far for the four-time champions.

"Ben Stokes has suffered an injury set back and will be out for a week. Stokes, just a setback, I'm not gonna go into it, but it's not major. It's just he's close. He's working really hard to get right, can't fault that at all. So, he just needs a little bit luck," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

Fleming also provided an update on captain MS Dhoni's injury, suggesting that the 41-year-old has been 'managing his knee injury well'.

"MS is completely fine. He is managing his injury well. He is available. He always keeps the team first. If he knows he can't contribute because of injury, he would have sat out himself. There is no concern with him," he added.

After the win over SRH, Dhoni hinted towards a possible retirement after IPL 2023, adding that he is enjoying the last phase of his career.

"All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. Crowd has given us a lot of love and affection," said Dhoni after the match.