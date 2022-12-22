The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will take place in the year 2023, but months before the mega event kicks off, there will be a mini auction that will take place on December 23 in Kochi this year. The 10 teams will be eyeing to use their remaining purse amount in the best way possible as a total of 405 players are set to go under the hammer. It is worth noting that initially, the list of 991 players was pruned to 369, and then another 36 players were added to the list on the request of the teams.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 are from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being reserved for overseas players.

The maximum purse amount for the IPL teams was increased to 95-crore-per-side with the addition of two new teams -- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants early this year. After the mega auction in 2022, the franchises will now be competing in the mini-auction.

Before the mini-auction kicks off in Kochi, let's have a look at the remaining purse amount of all the 10 IPL teams -

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 42.25

Punjab Kings - 32.2

Lucknow Super Giants - 23.35

Mumbai Indians - 20.55

Chennai Super Kings - 20.45

Delhi Capitals - 19.45

Gujarat Titans - 19.25

Rajasthan Royals - 13.2

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8.75

Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.05

