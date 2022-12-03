Chennai Super Kings on Friday tweeted a photo which left fans in splits. The photo was a morphed version of the now famous Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi photo in which the two legendary footballers posed while engaged in a game of chess, which was being played on a chequered bag. The phot was podted on social media by both the footballers ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It was a promotional campaign for luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Now CSK used the same image and replaced the faces of Ronaldo and Messi with that of West Indian cricketers Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo. "Mates to continue their gambit as coaches," is the caption they used for the photo.

Mates to continue their gambit as coaches🤝 pic.twitter.com/NR7JBJXMhM — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 2, 2022

It comes on a day when Bravo announced his retirement from IPL and was appointed the bowling coach of CSK. A few days earlier Kieron Pollard had retired from the IPL and was appointed batting coach of the Mumbai Indians.

Both the West Indies greats have been stalwarts in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

While Bravo retires as the highest wicket taker in the history of the league, Pollard was a pivotal figure in Mumbai's rise from being one of the underachievers of the league to becoming the most successful side with 5 trophies.

