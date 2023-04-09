Three defeats in three matches see Delhi Capitals staring at another unfulfilled season, with the David Warner-led side struggling to compete with other franchises in the league. In defeats against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, and Rajasthan Royals, the incapability of Delhi's batting unit was brutally exposed. Taking to Twitter, the franchise's chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal didn't mince words while criticising the team's batters for their 'intent'.

In a tweet, Jindal questioned the 'intent' that the batters have shown so far this season but refused to stop believing in the team.

"3 games, 3 losses - very tough to see this @DelhiCapitals- not enough intent with the bat and execution lacking in some areas in the field - we have the belief in this bunch - let's regroup and start fresh from Tuesday - I believe in this team. Come on Delhi!," he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

After the conclusion of the match, Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner admitted the need for the team to start well, especially when chasing a total as big as 200.

"When you are chasing 200, you need to start well. Can't take the credit away from Trent Boult. He was really good. It is just about executing your skills. We had a couple of chop ons last evening. We are professionals. We need to work it out. It is frustrating to hit to the fielders. One of our strike bowlers went down as well. Just didn't go to plan," he said.

Warner has also courted plenty of criticism following Delhi's third successive defeat. Former India and Delhi Capitals opener Virender Sehwag urged the Australian to improve his strike-rate, or "not play in the IPL" again.