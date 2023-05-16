In what could be MS Dhoni's last season as a player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the entire Indian cricketing spectrum is getting emotional over the prospect of not seeing the Chennai Super Kings skipper playing ever again in the T20 league. As millions of fans saw the tempo of their heartbeats increase seeing Dhoni give a lap of honour to the Chepauk crowd after the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunil Gavaskar rushed to him and got an autograph on his shirt. Now, the original Little Master has made an emotional wish involving the great MSD.

In a video shared by Star Sports, Gavaskar explained why he decided to get Dhoni's autograph. The 1983 World Cup-winner also revealed a wish for his 'final moments', which also involved MS Dhoni.

"I decided to create a special memory When I got to know about MS Dhoni's lap of honour. That's why I ran towards MSD to take his autograph. It was his last home game at Chepauk. Of course, he will get a chance to play here if CSK qualifies for the playoffs. But I decided to make that moment special. I was fortunate enough that someone in the camera unit had a marker pen. So, I am thankful to that person as well," Gavaskar said in the video.

"So, I went to Mahi and requested him to sign an autograph on the shirt that I was wearing. It was so nice of him to acknowledge it. It was a very emotional moment for me because this fellow has made immense contributions to Indian Cricket," an emotional Gavaskar explained.

Speaking of his wish during the 'final moments', Gavskar said the two last things he wants to see is Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup and MS Dhoni swinging his bat after hitting the trophy-winning six against Sri Lanka in 2011.

"Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 WC Trophy and MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 WC final are the two cricketing moments I would love to see before I die," he said.