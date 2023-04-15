Viral Kohli is always an entertaining person on the field. His batting is a treat to watch, especially with the way he finds a way to score even in the toughest of situations. After a couple of years, when he could not score a ton, Kohli has been in form since the 2022 Asia Cup. Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, he has scored two half-centuries in three games so far. Kohli is also known for his dance skills. Several of his dance videos have gone viral. Even in a recent match, he grooved with Shah Rukh Khan on a Pathaan song. Now, Kamaal R Khan, whose Twitter Bio describes him as 'Critic and Trade Analyst', has a hilarious proposal for Kohli.

Retweeting an old dance video of Kohli, from the 2020 IPL, KRK wrote: "I am very impressed by @imVkohli dance skills, hence I offer him an item number in my film #Deshdrohi2!" Notably, KRK has acted in films like Deshdrohi (2008) and Ek Villain (2014). He has also participated in popular reality show, Big Boss.

I am very impressed by @imVkohli dance skills, hence I offer him an item number in my film #Deshdrohi2! pic.twitter.com/E51wZD8m3i — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 14, 2023

Virat Kohli recently slammed his 46th half-century in the Indian Premier League against the Lucknow Super Giants. The former RCB captain reached the 50-run mark in 35 balls, registering his second fifty of the season. However, it took Kohli 10 balls to move from 42 to 50 and his batting approach did not go down well with former New Zealand player Simon Doull, who was commentating the match. Doull felt that Kohli was "concerned about the milestone".

"Kohli started off like a train. He was going hammer and tongs as he was playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don't think there's room for that in this game anymore. Just gotta keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You got to keep going," Doull had said on-air.

Reacting to Doull's comment, ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt fumed at the former New Zealand pacer, and deemed his statement as "utter rubbish".