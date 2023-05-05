Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli and his wife – Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma – completed 12 years of marriage in December 2022. The couple can be seen at various events and their pictures on social media are loved by millions of fans. However, it was years ago that Kohli had predicted that he will marry an actress. In a video released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Delhi Capitals, the franchise spoke to Kohli's childhood friend's mother – Neha Sondhi – who shared an interesting story about the star batter's childhood.

Stories from Virat Kohli's childhood in Delhi



We met Virat's first coach Rajkumar Sharma, childhood friend Shalaj & his mother, and they tell us beautiful unheard anecdotes from Virat's early days as a budding cricketer in Delhi, on @HombaleFilms brings to you Bold Diaries.… pic.twitter.com/wzbpeoTxfu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 5, 2023

“One day near the Madan Lal Academy, there was a big poster of a movie or an ad. He saw that and said, ‘One day I'll become a very big person and I'll marry a heroine.' Now you see, as per destiny that happened. Now, when I think of it, it feels great,” she told the RCB social media team in the video.

Kohli and his friend – Shall Sondhi – were both part of the cricket coaching academy under Rajkumar Sharma and he revealed that the ex-RCB skipper was clear that he wanted to be an international cricketer. The video also showed Sharma who reminisced about Kohli's formative years.

“On May 30, 1998, he came to me with his brother and his father. Within a few days we could see that he was very different from others, very active, very hyper and very naughty guy. He was very determined and dedicated, he wanted to dominate from Day 1. He had tremendous self-belief that I can do anything. Shalaj and Virat were very thick friends from my academy,” Rajkumar Sharma said.

