Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma turned 36 on Sunday. The right-handed batter has entertained and mesmerised audiences with his classy strokeplay and calm mindset while batting or captaining the team, be it in international cricket or in the Indian Premier League. Currently, Rohit is leading MI in IPL 2023. His side is set to face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in match number 42 of the ongoing tournament. Before the start of the match, RR posted a funny video on social media.

The clip -- which has its voice dubbed in a funny way -- started with India and RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal walking up to Rohit and wishing him a happy birthday. "Pyaar hai toh kuch gift bhi le aaya karo mere liye (If you love me, do bring gifts for me)," Rohit was dubbed as saying in the video to Chahal.

Watch it here:

On the occasion of his 36th birthday, fans and fellow cricketers took to social media to extend birthday greetings. However, a specific greeting that has gone viral on the internet is from Chahal.

Rohit and Chahal share a vibrant bond that has been witnessed by fans on a number of occasions, both on the field and on social media. This was another occasion.

"Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world @ImRo45 happiest birthday To my guiding light , my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa CC:- Ritika bhabhi," Chahal tweeted on Sunday.