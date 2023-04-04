Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a flier in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, beating 5-time champions Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. While the start to the pursuit of an IPL title has been phenomenal by the Bengaluru franchise, there's a lot more than needs to be done over the next 2 months or so if the team is to win the trophy. Virat Kohli, who played a leading role in RCB's triumph over MI, said that the Bengaluru side is a 'big franchise' which is why fans expect so much.

In an episode of RCB Insider, Kohli had a candid chat with Mr. Nags where the two discussed the franchise's social media performance.

"Our social media performance is miles ahead of everyone. Get a trophy there, then watch. You bring one social media trophy and see how RCB will win. No competition only. Two weeks into the tournament, we will win. Don't need to play the last few games; 4-5 enough," Kohli said.

Kohli spoke about the fact that fans have huge expectations from RCB every single year. On the other hand, some also feel that while the franchise plays well in fragments, it doesn't have what it takes to go all the way.

Answering those doubters, Kohli said it is because RCB is a big franchise that it has huge expectations. It proves that they aren't a 'faaltu' team.

"This is big franchise pressure. Lot of people take it as all fun and games like 'This team doesn't win'. Come and play, when there are so many expectations. We're a big team. Otherwise why would we have so many so fans if we were some faaltu team," added Kohli.