Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag believes that Shubman Gill shouldn't be satisfied with his current run of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the Gujarat Titans opener should strive to improve his numbers. Gill currently has 469 runs from 11 matches in this year's competition after managing 483 runs in IPL 2022. However, Sehwag warned against any kind of complacency that comes with this kind of form and said that Gill's intent should be to finish the season with 600-700 runs.

“It should've been better. His 375 in 10 matches should be around 550 by the end of the season. He's played India in all formats, he's scored big runs, and should be using his form better. When he finishes the season, it is possible that he has 600-700 runs,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“If I were Shubman Gill, I wouldn't be happy with myself. I had been in good form, and I've scored 375 runs. But there isn't much improvement. The numbers might have slightly improved, but it's quite marginal. He looks good while playing his shots, he comes out with a positive intent. But overall, the numbers haven't really changed much. I hope in his last four matches, he really shows the class that he has displayed for the Indian team. I want a century from him,” Sehwag added.

Gill smashed an unbeaten 94 and Wriddhiman Saha a brutal 81 as Gujarat Titans piled up 227 for two — the fourth-highest total this season — against Lucknow Super Giants.

Saha and Gill went hammer and tongs from the word go to add 142 runs for the first wicket in only 12.1 overs, setting the franchise record for the highest partnership for any wicket, as LSG had no respite despite deploying eight bowlers into the attack.

It was also the second-best stand for any team for any wicket in this IPL, and for Gujarat Titans, the total was their highest-ever in IPL since their debut last season.

Saha struck an overall four sixes and 10 fours to make 81 from 43 balls whereas Gill opened up a tad late but finished close to what would have been a splendid maiden IPL century, hitting seven sixes and two fours in his 51-ball knock.

Gujarat Titans also bettered their overall record of most runs in the powerplay.

Having hit 65 against Chennai Super Kings here in the season-opener, the Saha-Gill pair went ballistic to add 78 runs in the first six overs, scoring at 13 runs per over.

(With PTI inputs)