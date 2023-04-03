After getting dropped early on, Virat Kohli turned the tables against Jofra Archer in a high-octane battle between two of the finest cricketers in the game. Archer, making his debut for Mumbai Indians, spilled a difficult chance to send Kohli packing early one but from that moment, the RCB batter had the upper hand. Kohli hit a total of 22 runs against Archer, including 2 sixes and 2 fours and he registered an unbeaten 82-run knock against the 5-time champions on Sunday.

Archer looked to test Kohli early on in the innings but in little time, the former RCB skipper turned the tables and executed some glorious hits all across the park to destroy the Englishman.

Here's the video of the duel between Kohli and Archer:

Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer today, the Best vs Best! pic.twitter.com/oowX6Ub4Gq — S. (@Sobuujj) April 2, 2023

RCB wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik also spoke about the due between Archer and Kohli, suggesting the latter has the sort of mindset where he wants to take on the 'big dog' in the opponent team.

"That's Virat Kohli for you. He sees the big dog in the opponent and realises that he wants to take him on. That's the guy he wants to take on. He makes a statement, steps out, hits him over mid-off. Not many people can say that they have stepped down and hit Jofra over the covers.

"It was just the way he dominated and it was a statement saying that 'I am here to make a difference to this team'. It was a confidence booster for the way he played," Karthik said on Jio TV.

With the win, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to the flier in their pursuit of their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. With Kohli showing signs of the 2016 form, all he needs is to have players rally around him just the way they did against Mumbai.

On Sunday, it was Faf du Plessis who set the platform for RCB, scoring a brilliant 73 off 43 before being dismissed by Arshad Khan. Kohli then carried on, completing the run-chase of 172 runs while remaining unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls.