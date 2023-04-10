It might not have come in a winning cause but Shikhar Dhawan's sensational knock against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday was a show-stopper. He scored 99 not out off 66 balls to take his side to a respectable total despite lacking support from his fellow batters. SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck on the first ball of the innings and PBKS could never really got going.

The Dhawan-led side kept losing wickets at regular intervals but the skipper dug in his heels at one end and kept fighting till the end of the innings

With the help of Dhawan's knock, PBKS posted a fighting total of 143 for 9 in 20 overs. The knock of Dhawan was laced with 12 fours and 5 sixes, while it had a strike rate of 150.

"I hope you are happy with my strike rate as you tweeted something. I can bowl googlies as well," said Dhawan to commentator Harsha Bhogle after his knock.

Here is the tweet of Bhogle that Dhawan was presumably referring to:

Shikhar Dhawan's innings will raise, should raise, the question of whether you can have an anchor batter, especially in these conditions. You can appear to have increased your strike rate by the end, but the 30 balls at run-a-ball can hurt. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 5, 2023

Talking about the game, Rahul Tripathi scored 74 not as SRH chased down the target of 144 runs against PBKS with 8 wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

Dhawan's superb knock had guided PBKS to a respectable total despite Mayank Markande's four-fer (4 for 15). Umran Malik and Marco Jansen had taken two each while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped one wicket.