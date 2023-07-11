Former India skipper MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the most beloved cricketers in the world. Known for his humility and simplicity, the 42-year-old player has gained a massive fan following. Dhoni is also widely popular for being the "captain cool" as he shares a great bond with his teammates. A brilliant example of close bonding can be seen between Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar. The young bowling sensation rose to fame under the guidance of Dhoni at CSK and this also paved his way into the national team.

Recently during the trailer launch of Dhoni's production film, LGM, the CSK skipper shed light on his relationship with Chahar and jokingly called the pacer a "drug".

"Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - good part is that he is maturing but he takes time & that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won't see him mature (smiles)," said Dhoni.

Chahar first came into Dhoni's contact when he was roped in by Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. After RPS's stay in the tournament came to an end after the conclusion of the 2017 season, Chahar was roped in by the returning Chennai Super Kings which was led by none other than the 'Thala'.

Earlier, Chahar had revealed that back in 2018, CSK coach Stephen Fleming was reluctant to play him from the start of the season. But, Dhoni was hell-bent on giving the seamer all 14 games.

Advertisement

"Interestingly, Fleming had selected me for my batting than my bowling after I hit five sixes during a practice match. Unfortunately, I suffered a hamstring injury and had to sit out for most of the 2016 season," Chahar had said on Breakfast With Champions.

"In the 2017 edition, the team's combination was set, and I got to play a few games. In 2018, CSK picked me in the auction, and Fleming was reluctant to play me, while Mahi bhai disagreed and stated, 'He will play all the 14 games this season'," he added.

In IPL 2023, Chahar's journey was filled with injuries as he got to play 10 matches and scalped 13 wickets, with the best figures of 3/22.