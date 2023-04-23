Following his side's 13-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh said that he has shortened his run-up which helped him overcome his problem of delivering no balls on numerous occasions. Arshdeep's fearless final over sealed a 13-run victory for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

"Feels good whenever I take wickets. Right now I feel even happier as the team won. I have shortened my run-up as it helped me with the no-ball problem and I am enjoying my cricket at the moment. You (the broadcaster taking the interview) should come and stand next to me (when bowling the final over), the heartbeat is not even close to 120," said Arshdeep in a post-match presentation.

Arshdeep Singh completed 50 wickets in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Saturday, with his spell of 4/29.

Defending 16 runs in the final over, he gave away only two runs and picked up scalps of Tilak and Nehal, breaking their middle stumps in the process.

In 44 IPL matches, Arshdeep has taken 53 wickets at an average of 23.74 and an economy rate of 8.32. His best bowling figures are 5/32.

With this match, the 24-year-old pacer also became the current holder of the purple cap with a total of 13 wickets in seven matches.

