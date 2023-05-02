The IPL 2023 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow on Monday was witness to some ugly scenes as RCB star batter Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir had a heated exchange. Throughout the match, Kohli could be seen being quite animated after the LSG wickets fell. The last time when LSG and RCB clashed in Bengaluru in an IPL 2023 game, Gambhir had gestured towards the Bengaluru crowd with a 'shut up' sign. It is not clear whether Virat was reacting to that. But after the match ended, the two shook hands and things looked perfectly normal. Then, LSG opener Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and started saying something to the RCB great.

It was at this point, Gambhir came and took Mayers away. A little while after this incident, visuals from the match showed Gambhir being quite animated and saying something towards Kohli, who seemed to be the calmer person between the two. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff separated the two. Then, Kohli was seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain Rahul.

Watch: How The Heated Exchange Between Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Unfolded

The calm before the storm - ft. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. pic.twitter.com/mxE6eTYzR7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

Kyle Mayers was talking to Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir came and took Mayers away. pic.twitter.com/g3ijMkXgzI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

KL Rahul trying to calm Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/DY68IGb1uV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

Talking about the game, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their Indian Premier League match on Monday.

LSG restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for nine. In reply, the hosts were tottering at 27 for four and then 65 for six in the 11th over. Eventually, LSG were all out for 108 in 19.5 overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 44 off 40 balls after RCB won the toss and opted to bat first, while Virat Kohli consumed 30 deliveries in making 31 at the top of the order.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for LSG, taking three wickets for 30 runs in four overs. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished with impressive figures of 2/21 in his full quota of four overs. Amit Mishra also picked up two wickets for LSG, while Krunal Pandya bowled economically to end with figures of 0/21 in four overs.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/30, Ravi Bishnoi 2/21) Lucknow Super Giants: 108 all out in 19.5 overs (Josh Hazlewood 2/15, Karn Sharma 2/20).

With PTI inputs