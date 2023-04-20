Childhood are often the best memories for anyone. Growing up, in school, one often forms friendships for life. If that that friendship grows on in future then nothing like it. Same is the case with Tim David and Cameron Green. The two stars have become mainstays in the Mumbai Indians ranks, but few know that the duo went to the same school back in Australia. Following his side's 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, MI batter David recalled that Green was quite mischieveous in school.

In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, Green showed an all-round performance and received the 'Player of the Match' award whereas Tim stood out with great fielding efforts.

David and Green had a chat after the match where the former recalled their time at the same school.

"Some of you might not know this, but Greeny (Cameron Green) and I actually went to the same school back in Australia. He was a few years younger than me, just a cheeky little bugger. He was not as tall as he is now and he just used to smack me everywhere, I had the side-arm throwing at him, I tried to bump him, but I just could not get him out. Very excited and proud of you mate," Tim said in a video posted by IPL's Twitter handle.

Mumbai Indians displayed some stunning fielding efforts, and fielding spearhead David took four brilliant catches and one pivotal direct runout. He also scored 16 runs off 11 balls.

"I think the run-out actually was my favorite out of all things I did on the field today because I did not expect it to be out. I was disappointed when they went for the second run, but then Surya came running in from the boundary and said that is actually out," David added.

