Prithvi Shaw is definitely not going through the best of his times. The batter scored 47 runs across 6 matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 before he was not even named in the list of substitute players during the side's victory against SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has criticised out-of-form batter Shaw. Doull has questioned his fitness and added that the youngster hsa paid the price of not adjusting his game.

"You can't continue down the same road. If things aren't working you have to change it up and he has to understand that where he is at in his game. It's just not good enough. There was an incident with the run-out situation in Bangalore with (David) Warner. He sat on the backside of the bench the whole time when Delhi were fielding and did nothing and later when he came out he was lazy with the running. These little things in the game that come back to haunt you at times. He has had a poor season. I don't think he is overly fit. I don't think he has really adjusted his game as such and he has paid the price," said Doull on Cricbuzz.

As for the match, Washington Sundar's all-round effort went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad made heavy weather of a below-par chase to go down to Delhi Capitals by seven runs, their third defeat in a row in the IPL.

The offspin allrounder Sundar (4-0-28-3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) exposed the batting frailties of Delhi Capitals' in the first half of the game to restrict them to 144/9 after David Warner opted to bat.

But an inexplicable batting approach in which SRH never looked to dominate led to their downfall as they were restricted to 137/6.

