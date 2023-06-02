One of the most loved cricketers all across the globe, MS Dhoni didn't just win the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy with the Chennai Super Kings, but also several hearts with his grand gesture in the final. As the Super Kings completed a 5-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the final, Dhoni got Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja to lift the trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Dhoni's grand gesture made the fans bow down to his humility. In a chat with NDTV, Rayudu has opened up on the gesture from the CSK skipper.

Rayudu revealed that Dhoni called him and Jadeja asking them to join him in the ceremonial trophy lift. The duo obliged and were spotted lifting CSk's 5th IPL trophy together, with Dhoni standing next to them.

"Before the ceremony, he called me and Jaddu, saying he wants us to join him in lifting the trophy. He thinks it was the right moment to do it with both of us. It was really special on his part, I don't think that has ever happened. That's the person he is, and the person that the world knows. Overall, it is his gesture," said the veteran Rayudu who retired after the IPL 2023 final.

Dhoni held special praise for Rayudu in the post-match presentation ceremony, saying the two cricketers are very similar to each other.

"The special thing about Rayudu is he will always give his 100% when he is on his field. But with him in the team, I will never win the Fairplay Award. He always wants to contribute and he has been a fantastic cricketer. I've been playing with him for a long time, since the India A tours. He's a player who can play spin and pace equally well. It is something really special. I felt he would do something really special, I'm really happy for him. This game will be one he will remember, he's also like me - not someone who uses the phone often. What's important is that he has had a fantastic career and I hope he enjoys the next phase of his life," Dhoni had said.