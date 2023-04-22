Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has emerged as one of the top performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 so far. Not many will easily forget his crazy knock against the Gujarat Titans earlier this month. With 29 runs needed off the last over, Rinku hit GT pacer Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes to win the game for his team. Following his exploits, several current and former cricketers have suggested that an 'India call-up' is just around the corner for Rinku.

While suggesting that Rinku has the calibre to "play for India", former chief selector Sarandeep Singh said that the 25-year-old needs to keep performing consistently in the IPL first.

"See, he has to keep performing. He has played good for UP, he's a very good cricketer. It's not just about five sixes, he has to win more games. He has the talent to play for India. I'm his big fan, not because he hit those five sixes, but because I've been following him from domestic cricket and I'm very impressed with him," Sarandeep told Hindustan Times during an interaction.

So far, Rinku has scored 180 runs in six games at an average of 45, and boasts an impressive strike rate of 156.52.

During a recent interaction on Jio Cineman, former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli also lauded Rinku for his efforts.

"What the youngsters are doing today is amazing to see. Look at this IPL, I couldn't even think of doing stuff what these young guys are doing. Just the other night, Rinku Singh hits 5 Sixes in last 5 balls which is amazing & never happened something like that. Coming in an hitting five sixes in a row to win a match, I mean what level is this? So that transition is happening is great. It is great to see such youngsters coming up," Kohli said.