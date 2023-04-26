Mumbai Indians (MI)'s decision to release star all-rounder ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction didn't go exactly as planned as the five-time champions finished at the foot of the points table last season. However, for Hardik, it turned out to be a blessing as he was drafted and named captain by one of the two new franchises -- Gujarat Titans. Hardik repaid the trust shown by the management, leading the franchise to the IPL title in their maiden season.

In the ongoing season of IPL, GT are second in table with five wins in seven games. On Tuesday, the holders defeated MI by 55 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After the match, Hardik was seen having a chat with Aakash Ambani, who is the son of MI owner Nita Ambani.

Speaking of the match, a classy half-century from Shubman Gill (56 off 34) set the platform and then blistering knocks from Abhinav Manohar's 42 of 21 and David Miller's 46 runs innings in 22 balls provided the finishing touches to power GT to a daunting total of 207/6.

The Afghanistan spinners - Rashid Khan (2/27) and Noor Ahmad (3/37) - then starred with the ball to bundle MI out for 152/9 and the team won the match by 55 runs.

Gujarat, who had a fairytale debut season last year when they won the IPL, moved second in the table behind toppers and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the midway stage of the T20 tournament.

At the conclusion of the league stage, the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. The final is on May 28 in Ahmedabad.

The evening belonged ot the Gujarat batters after opener Shubman Gill set the tone for his team's domination with his 56 off 34 balls at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

