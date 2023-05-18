Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) booked their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs, following their 34-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday. With 18 points from 13 matches, GT sit top of the points table, with their final league game away at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday. The GT players have more than four days to prepare for the game against RCB. On Wednesday, GT's Twitter handle shared AI generated photos of their players.

We requested AI to generate childhood images of the Titans and this is what we got #TitansFAM, how many of these Titans can you recognise?#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/qV7R8shZG9 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 17, 2023

"We requested AI to generate childhood images of the Titans and this is what we got. #TitansFAM, how many of these Titans can you recognise?" the caption of the post read.

In their match against SRH, Shubman Gill scored 101 runs off 58 balls, playing a crucial role in Gujarat Titans' 34-run win.

Gill reached the century mark in just 56 balls and with it became the first centurion for defending champions GT. He reached the 50-run mark off just 22 balls and then kept his cool despite wickets falling at the other end to reach the triple-figure mark.

Gill has a century in Tests, ODIs, T20Is and even the IPL now. He is one of very few players to achieve the feat. He has also crossed the 500-run mark tally in the IPL 2023.

After their game against RCB on Sunday, GT will be in action in the IPL 2023 playoffs on Tuesday, with their opponent for Qualifier 1 yet to be determined.

