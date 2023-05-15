Gujarat Titans will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2023 match on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The defending champions are standing at the top of the points table with a total eight wins out of 12 matches. They are just one victory from qualifying into the playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led team will be coming to this clash after facing a 27-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring match. GT are expected to go ahead with their same combination in the match against SRH.

Barring Rashid Khan, who starred with both ball and bat against Mumbai Indians, the bowlers had a forgettable outing and no one had answers to the special hitting ability of Suryakumar Yadav.

With the bat, the prolific top-order could not get going and despite a blinder from Rashid Khan at number 8, the Titans fell short. The star spinner was back at his best with the bowl to end up with his best figures of the season.

The skillful Mohammed Shami had a rare off day and he would be expected to conjure up magic with the new ball. Mohit Sharma, who was used in the middle and death overs earlier in the season, bowled with the new ball against Mumbai but the move did not play off.

GT's Predicted XI against MI:Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad.

Impact sub:Alzarri Joseph

(With PTI Inputs)