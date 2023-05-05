After a defeat in the thrilling encounter against the Delhi Capitals, the Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals hoping to return to winning ways. Even the Royals are coming into this fixture on the back of a defeat, having lost their last match against Mumbai Indians. Though the Titans are placed top of the points table at present, they could see themselves getting toppled by the Royals if they suffer a defeat tonight. As far as the team composition goes, one of Shubman Gill and Mohit Sharma is likely to be the Impact Substitute.

The Titans have to get over their lackluster batting display against the Capitals where they failed to chase down 130.

It was a day when the likes of in-form Shubman Gill and David Miller failed and skipper Pandya, who anchored the innings, took the onus of the loss on himself as he failed to accelerate towards the end.

The bowling, however, was on point against the Capitals. Veteran Shami continues to make it look so easy with the subtle movement of his fingers around the seam at the delivery. He sizzled with the new ball and will look for an encore.

The spin department is led by the ever-reliable Rashid, who has another Afghani Noor Ahmad to complement him.

Gujarat Titans are perched atop the points table with 12 points despite their five-run loss to wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, while the Royals are in the fourth spot and have 10 points

Gujarat Titans Likely Playing XI against Rajasthan Royals:Wriddihman Saha, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami

With PTI inputs