One of the two teams to boast an unbeaten record so far, defending champions Gujarat Titans take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous match, after having kicked off their title defense with a win against the Chennai Super Kings. Kane Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, and his replacement Dasun Shanaka is unlikely to feature against KKR on Sunday.

Here's what we think could be GT's playing XI against KKR:

Shubman Gill is in the form of his life, having scored centuries in all three formats this year and the 23-year-old seems obsessed with more success.

With opener Wriddhiman Saha, Gill has forged a potent partnership, which, on any given day, can tackle the best bowling attacks in the IPL and generously monetize the powerplay overs.

In their previous game against DC, GT found an unlikely hero in Sai Sudarshan, who clobbered a 48-ball 62 to make a mockery of the rival team's total. He is liekly to keep his place in the team.

In the middle-order, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia have been able to replicate their prowess from last season, with crucial knocks down the order. However, captain Hardik Pandya is yet to come good with the bat in the tournament. Vijay Shankar's presence also adds more depth to their batting.

Apart from his wicket-taking instincts, Rashid Khan has been handy with the bat. With him down the order, GT's batting looks solid.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph have been effective, with the Indian pacer emerging as the leading wicket-taker with five scalps in the two games. They will once again be partnered by Joshua Little.

GT Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, M Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Joshua Little.