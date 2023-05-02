Gujarat Titans will be going up against Delhi Capitals in their next IPL 2023 match on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The defending champions will be coming to this clash after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. GT are currently at the top of the points table with a total of six wins out of eight matches. Batter Sai Sudharsan smashed a half-century in the previous match against DC but has been benched for the past few matches. It will be interesting to see whether he will be getting a place in the upcoming match.

Chasing 180 against KKR on Saturday, they were in a spot of bother but eventually got home with 13 balls to spare.

Batting alongside David Miller, Vijay Shankar played one of his best IPL innings to take the team to its sixth win in eight games. The defending champions remain the team to beat this season.

Irish left arm pacer Joshua Little is coming into his own after learning some harsh lessons in his debut season.

In the spin department, they could always bank on Rashid Khan but now they have another Afghanistan gem in Noor Ahmad, who has bagged eight wickets in four games with an impressive economy rate of 7.33.

GT's Predicted XI against DC: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little.

