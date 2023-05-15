Story ProgressBack to home
GT vs SRH, Live Score, IPL 2023: GT Look To Seal Top Spot Against Struggling SRH
GT vs SRH Live Score: IPL 2023 match between GT vs SRH, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Catch all the live updates here
GT vs SRH, IPL 2023, Live Updates:Gujarat Titans will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2023 match on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Another win should be enough for defending champions Gujarat Titans to seal a play-off berth while Sunrisers, who have only four wins from 11 games, are all but out of the reckoning. Gujarat remain the table leaders and tend to quickly learn from their mistakes. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be at the mercy of other teams after losing to Lucknow Super Giants from a winning position. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)
- 16:30 (IST)GT vs SRH, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
