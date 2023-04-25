Story ProgressBack to home
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Look To Enter Top-Half With Win Over Gujarat
GT vs MI Live Score: IPL 2023 match between GT vs MI, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Catch all live updates from GT vs MI match
GT vs MI Live Updates: GT to face MI© BCCI
GT vs MI, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Gujarat Titans will be hosting Mumbai Indians for their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. After a familiar poor start, MI enjoyed a hat-trick of wins but their impressive run was cut short by Punjab Kings with a 13-run win on Saturday. While criticised for not being able to defend totals this season, GT showed how to do it with a master class at the death overs to strangle Lucknow Super Giants' chase in their previous match. It will be interesting to see that which side will prevail over the other. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)
Here are Live Updates of IPL 2023 match between GT and MI, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 15:58 (IST)GT vs MI, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.