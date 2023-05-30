The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season concluded on a thrilling note, with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lifting the title for the 5th time, equalling Mumbai Indians' tally. While CSK went ahead and claimed glory, defending champions Gujarat Titans could only conclude the season as the runners-up despite having the Orange Cap holder Shubman Gill and Purple Cap winner Mohammed Shami in their side. For Gill and Shami, who were at their absolute best throughout the tournament, it was a bitter end to the campaign, with both of them ending on the losing side.

Gill couldn't hit his 4th ton of the season, scoring 39 runs off 20 balls in the final. But, Gujarat still managed to put 214 runs on the board, thanks to Sai Sudharsan's 96 off 47 balls. As for Shami, the purple cap holder, he couldn't add another wicket to his tally of 28 scalps in the match, conceding 29 runs in 3 overs in the final without any success.

After the conclusion of the final, the names of all winners were announced by the IPL Here's the full list:

Winners: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Runners-up: Gujarat Titans (GT) Third-place finish: Mumbai Indians (MI) Fourth-place finish: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Best Venues of the Season: Eden Gardens And Wankhede Stadium IPL Fair Play Award: Delhi Capitals (DC) Orange Cap (Highest Run-Scorer): Shubman Gill (GT) 890 runs Purple Cap (Leading Wicket-taker): Mohammed Shami (GT) 28 wickets Super Striker Of the Tournament: Glenn Maxwell Game Changer of Tournament: Shubman Gill Most Valuable Asset Of The Tournament: Shubman Gill Most Fours Award: Shubman Gill Longest Six Award: Faf du Plessis (115 m) Catch Of The Tournament Award: Rashid Khan Emerging Player Of The Season: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal, who won the Emerging Player of the Season award, has also been rewarded with a backup role in India's World Test Championship final squad.