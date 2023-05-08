The Indian Premier League (IPL) continued to produce jaw-dropping moments in the 2023 edition of the league. On Sunday night, Rajasthan Royals' joy turned into agony in a matter of seconds as pacer Sandeep Sharma had to re-bowl the final delivery of the match because of a no-ball. The eventual final ball of the match was then hit for a six by Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abdul Samad, enabling his side's 4-wicket victory in the match. While it was a miraculous victory for SRH, for RR's Sandeep, it was purely a moment of regret that he might find hard to forget for a long time.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji, having been a pace bowler himself, doesn't feel Sandeep is going to forget this moment at any point in his life. In a chat with Star Sports after the game, Balaji asserted that the veteran pacer will regret this moment 'forever' in his career.

"If we recollect the last over against CSK, Sandeep was able to pull back the game in the last three balls. Here he had another opportunity, but unfortunately that no ball cost him. He held his nerve and was able to keep things simple until the last ball was bowled.

"For a moment he thought the match was over, but the sound of the siren came in a disheartening way. He will be regretting the no-ball forever. This one delivery will definitely be playing in his mind," Balaji told Star Sports after the match.

Balaji had special words of praise for SRH batter Glenn Phillips who scored 7-ball 25 to keep his team in the hunt from an unlikely position.

"I thought Glenn Phillips is a kind of player, who can take on the bowlers. Probably, SRH decided Phillips to go in the last three overs when you are chasing a big total. He made absolutely great connection with the ball and I am sure that had helped the Sunrisers to have hope in their batting lineup," Balaji said.

With the win, SRH have kept themselves in the hunt for the playoffs, though they need most of the remaining league matches to fall in their favour if they are to finish in the top 4.