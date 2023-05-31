Mohit Sharma was a star performer for Gujarat Titans in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and with 27 wickets from 13 matches, the experienced fast bowler played a massive role in taking them to the final. However, despite taking three wickets in the summit clash, he was not able to clinch the game for his side as he conceded 10 runs in the final two balls against Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar dissected the last over by Mohit and pointed out a moment that could have affected his rhythm.

Mohit conceded just three runs in the first four balls of the final over of the match with the first one being a dot ball.

However, the last two deliveries went for a six and a four as CSK clinched the match on the final ball of the game. Gavaskar believed that a break in concentration could have been the reason.

“He had bowled the first 3-4 delivery absolutely brilliantly. Then, for some strange reason, some water was sent to him. In the middle of the over, some drink was sent to him. Then Hardik Pandya came and spoke with him. You know when a bowler is in that rhythm and he is mentally also there, nobody should have said anything to him. Maybe from a distance, they could have just said ‘well bowled'. Going to them, talking to him – I do not think that was the right thing to do because suddenly, he was looking here and there. Till then, he was focused and I do not think what they did was the right idea. Because after that, he went for runs,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

As Jadeja hit the winning runs, Mohit endured a bitter ending to the season that had been a fairytale until that moment.