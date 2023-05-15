MS Dhoni is loved everywhere he goes but whenever Chennai Super Kings are playing at Chepauk, the support he gets from fans is unparalleled. Despite CSK's defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash on Sunday, fans continued to cheer for Dhoni, so much so that the skipper couldn't even ever what the presenter Simon Doull was asking him at the post-match presentation ceremony. The loud cheer from fans forced Dhoni to turn up the speaker's volume, summing up how the atmosphere was at the Ma Chidambaram stadium.

Dhoni struggled to understand what Doull was saying. The CSK skipper's grin widened as he heard tried hard to understand the commentator amid the huge roar from the Chepauk crowd.

Unable to hear the question, the captain signalled that he wanted the volume cranked up as others struggled to understand what the 41-year-old meant, he went ahead and helped himself.

Doull, waiting at the other end, repeated his question, with Dhoni finally being able to go ahead with the proceedings.

On being asked what went wrong for his side, Dhoni said: "One of those days when you win the toss and bat first and the moment the first ball was bowled in the second innings, you realise it is a 180 wicket."

He then added: "Batting first I don't think we could have got anywhere close to 180. I think the dew made a big difference. If you compare the first innings to the second innings, there was a lot more purchase for the spinners in the first innings and that's what really got to us. (Can't blame anyone for the loss) Yes, I think so. Whenever there is no certainty about dew that is when the decision (at the toss) becomes slightly tricky. And as I said, you win the toss and you bowl first and you realize there is no dew in the second innings, chasing 150 against their spinners could have been tough too. So we can't really blame any batter or bowler for this loss. They tried their best, but the conditions had a big impact on the game."

CSK couldn've become the first side to qualify for the playoffs but now, they would need to beat the Delhi Capitals in their final league match of the campaign to book a spot in the next round.