Chennai Super Kings are having a brilliant outing in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Having won six out of 11 matches, the four-time champions are at the second spot on the points table. Recently, CSK defeated their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by six wickets in a chase of 140 runs at Chepauk. This victory was special as it was CSK's first win against MI at Chepauk since 2011. Apart from such a memorable win, one thing which won many hearts was skipper MS Dhoni's reference of Virat Kohli.

After the match ended in CSK's favour, a video went viral on social media, where Dhoni was seen addressing his team in the dressing room. During his speech, the former India skipper mentioned Kohli's name to motivate his players.

Dhoni talking to one of the CSK members by mentioning the name of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/8Y09cWMvLw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 6, 2023

“Virat doesn't play the first ball like this. It is always here," Dhoni can be heard talking about Kohli's batting style.

Notably, both Kohli and Dhoni share a very special bond of friendship. On many occasions, the RCB star has expressed his fondness for Dhoni.

During the Asia Cup last year, Kohli had revealed that MS Dhoni was the only person who texted him when he stepped down as the Test captain in January this year. Later, he also spoke about what Dhoni had texted him during the lean patch.

"The only person who has genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni. And for me that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and such a strong relationship with someone who is such a senior to me where things are, it is a friendship which is based on a lot of mutual respect," Kohli had said on RCB Podcast.

Advertisement

"It is one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me, that when you are expected to be strong and looked at as strong individual, people forget to ask how are you doing? So, it hit home to me, it was like this is it," he added.