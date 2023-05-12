Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal created history as he became the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL), overtaking former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dwayne Bravo. After his heroic performance in the middle, Chahal had a chat with former India stars like Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, and Mohammad Kaif where Bhajji's admitted to be missing one particular action from the RR spinner.

During the chat on Star Sports, Harbhajan told Chahal that he is missing his iconic pose, prompting the Tubanator and all others around him to recreate the pose in the studio, sending everyone, including Chahal, into hysteria. Seeing those in the studio creating his pose, Chahal also did the same on the ground. Here's the video:

Chahal scripted history in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at Eden Gardens when the legspinner picked up his 184th wicket in the tournament. Chahal encouraged KKR captain Nitish Rana to hit a sweep shot, which was caught by Shimron Hetmyer at deep square leg.

With this wicket, Chahal (184) went past former Dwayne Bravo in the league's all-time wickets tally. Bravo took 183 scalps. Piyush Chawla (174), Amit Mishra (172), and Ravichandran Ashwin (171) are also in the list of most wickets in the IPL. Chahal claimed a total of 4 wickets in the match, going up to 187 scalps.

He has also started the season well, having taken 17 wickets in 11 games previous to Rajasthan's encounter against KKR.

Coming to the match, Chahal delivered a fine performance to bag four wickets, conceding just 25 runs in his 4 overs spell. Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult's blistering spells helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) restrict Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 149/8. In reply, Rajasthan chased down the target in just 13.1 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring an unbeaten 98.

With ANI inputs