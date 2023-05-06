Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal became the talk of the town with his massive knock of 124 off 62 balls against Mumbai Indians. The 21-year-old batter is currently second-highest run-scorer of the season with a total of 442 runs in 10 matches. His blistering form has made the fans urge to BCCI to give a chance to Jaiswal in Team India. However, some fans also drew some comparisions between Jaiswal and Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw, who is having a forgettable run in the ongoing season of the IPL.

Praising Jaiswal, former Australia pacer Brett Lee stated the youngster will be playing for India for many years.

“I'm really impressed by his (Yashasvi Jaiswal) temperament, his strike rate is absolutely brilliant. He's got the right attitude. He's going to play for India for many, many years,” Lee told JioCinema ahead of the RR's game against Gujarat Titans on Friday night.

During the debate, the anchor compared Jaiswal with Shaw, hearing which former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris slammed the Delhi Capitals batter and stated that he is "far off the pace."

“I know you used Prithvi Shaw's name here. All the competition of young players around… Shaw is so far off the pace, it's not even funny. He needs to work, he needs to go back to domestic cricket and the IPL, and work out on his game. He has to get himself fit and be indispensable,” said Styris, who has played for CSK in the IPL.

Advertisement

Shaw has managed to score only 40 runs in six matches and has been benched for the past few games. Talking about the Capitals, the David Warner-led side is having a forgetful campaign with only three wins out of nine matches.