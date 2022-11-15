All the speculations regarding an alleged rift between all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings were put to rest on Tuesday after the franchise announced his name as one of their retained players for IPL 2023. Jadeja was appointed the captain of Chennai in the 2022 season but due to his poor form and the team's dismal show, the captaincy was given back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Later, Jadeja was also ruled out of the tournament mid-season due to an injury, before CSK got knocked out from the playoff race.

There were reports that all was not well between the India all-rounder and the four-time IPL champions. However, Chennai retained Jadeja in the squad for IPL 2023.

Following the announcement, Jadeja posted a picture with MS Dhoni on Twitter and wrote a hilarious caption which went viral on social media.

"Everything is fine. #RESTART," tweeted the former Chennai skipper.

Earlier, CSK had also written a funny message on Jadeja's retention. "Eighth Wonder To Stay With Us," CSK had tweeted.

Talking about the retentions, CSK legend Dwayne Bravo made his exit from the squad along with the likes of Chris Jordan and Robin Uthappa as the four-time champions look to build for the future.

List of retained players by Chennai Super Kings:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati

List of released players by Chennai Super Kings:

Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired)