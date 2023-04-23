MS Dhoni enjoys a massive popularity among the cricket fans in India and the ovation that he receives every team he steps out to bat is one of the most thundering moments of the Indian Premier League. During the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday, the craze was very much there and the Chennai Super Kings fans came up with unique posters paying tribute to their skipper. One of the posters that has gone viral on social media read - "Dhoni's decision-making ability is so good, even ChatGPT takes advice from him." Another one that features multiple times on screen during the match read - "The Jungle fears when Lion arrives, but the lion itself fears when MS Dhoni arrives".

Devon Conway struck a fine unbeaten half-century and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

MS Dhoni fan show poster when Thala arrives on ground after win. Craze for MSD is amazing. #CSKvsSRH #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/syIeqF4399 — Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 21, 2023

Chasing 134/7, the New Zealander hit an unbeaten 57-ball 77, while Gaikwad scored 35 off 30 deliveries as CSK scored 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs at the M Chidambaram Stadium.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets to restrict SRH to a below-par score.

Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs.

Overcome by the huge roar and support of the crowd when he came out of the dugout after his team won, Dhoni said, "All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play.”

"After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. Crowd has given us a lot of love and affection," said Dhoni after the match.

(With PTI inputs)