Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recenty shared his views on Virat Kohli's stint as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural season of IPL 2023, led the team to final in 2016, where they lost to SunRisers Hyderabad. On being asked about Kohli's shortcomings as a skipper in IPL, Akram, while pointing out that the 34-year-old was the Indian team and RCB's captain at the same time, said that captaincy becomes a burden sometimes.

"I don't know where he lagged. He is a very hard-working boy. Maybe he was concentrating on Indian cricket so much, and in the IPL, captaincy burdens you sometimes. So, he is better of where he is. He is doing a lot better and seems like he's enjoying his game," Akram said during an interaction on Sportskeeda.

On Saturday, Kohli reached the 7,000-run mark in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, becoming the first-ever player to do so.

He did so during his side's IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Virat gave some solid entertainment to those who turned up to watch him in the stadium, which also happens to be his home stadium in domestic cricket. He scored 55 off 46 balls, consisting of five fours. His runs came at a strike rate of 119.57.

In 233 matches and 225 innings, Virat has scored 7,043 runs at an average of 36.87. He has five centuries and 49 half-centuries to his name, with the best score of 113. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the league.

