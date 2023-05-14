Even at the age of 41, there remains a sense of unpredictability over MS Dhoni's future. Though the Chennai Super Kings skipper has been asked the big question in subtle little ways on multiple occasions, he has refused to reveal which direction is he planning to head amid the retirement chatter. There remain those who believe that the veteran wicket-keeper batter will continue to play for CSK next seson, there are those too who believe time has come for the 'Thala' to move on to the next stage.

Harbhajan Singh, in a chat on Star Sports, shared his opinion over the talk around Dhoni's future in the IPL. The Turbonator urged the former India captain to 'not hurt the fans' feelings' and continue playing for CSK.

"MS Dhoni has stopped time. He still looks the same old Dhoni. He's hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he's not running at his full speed, he's hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Don't hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing," said Harbhajan on Star Sports.

Harbhajan lauded the way Dhoni has 'shut the noise' this season, producing fine cameos with the bat, helping CSK reach the heights they have this season and even getting players like Ajinkya Rahane to find their best form.

"There are a lot of noises when a player approaches the back end of his career. MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team slowly in this season. He's helped CSK stay in the hunt for the top two spots so far. It's not just his captaincy, but also the on-field strategies that he's made has helped CSK do well. He made several smart moves in the tournament. Rahane is a perfect example of how a player revives himself under a good captain," he added.

Dhoni's CSK are next scheduled to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. A victory would confirm their progression into the next round.