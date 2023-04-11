Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal was at the receiving end of Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh's batting prowess on Sunday in IPL 2023 on Sunday. The bowler conceded five sixes on the last five balls of the match to see his side GT lose a game that was already in their pocket. While Rinku played a blinder to take KKR home, Dayal was visibly disappointed with himself for failing to save 29 runs in the final over. In a recent interview, Yash's father Chanderpaul, who himself had been a fast bowler in the Vizzy Trophy in the late 80's, has revealed what he told his son after the poor outing.

"'Ghabraana nahi (Don't get scared)'. I then said: 'This is not some new thing in cricket. Bowlers getting hit. It has happened to big bowlers. Just do hard work, see where you made mistakes, but remember this is not the first time it has happened in cricket. Big players like Malinga, Stuart Broad have gone through the situation," said Chenderpaul in an interview to The Indian Express.

With 29 runs needed in the final over, Umesh Yadav took a single to give Rinku the strike. What followed was absolute carnage as the batting southpaw slammed five sixes in the remaining five balls to take his side home on the last ball of the match.

While the first couple of sixes from Rinku seemed consolatory, he carried on the attack to make his teammates believe that there was an outside change. Before GT and the spectators could believe what was happening on the ground, Rinku had pulled off a nearly impossible victory.